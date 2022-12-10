DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The Lobos were at the 50 yard line with 56 seconds left in the game when they went into a lightening delay. The Delay lasted two hours, but once they were back on the field Longview failed to convert on 4th down when the ball was tipped at the line.

Congratulations to Longview on a great season.