Indiana aims for first road win of season vs. Nebraska

Indiana has showed it can compete with some of the top programs in the country on the road, with overtime losses at Florida State and Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten), though, remain 0-3 in true road games and will be looking to get their first road win of the season on Sunday at reeling Nebraska.

Indiana had its chances for a road win on Thursday but fell short in an 80-73 double overtime loss to the No. 8 Badgers on Thursday night. It was IU’s 18th straight loss at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

“At first after the game we were all disappointed, we all thought we should have won that game,” said Indiana forward Jerome Hunter, who had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the loss. “We know it came down to little mistakes at the end of the game. Now that just lit a fire under us.”

With second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Indiana is seeking other players to step up. In addition to Hunter, freshman guard Anthony Leal is coming off a strong performance against Wisconsin, scoring a career-high nine points on 3 of 6 shooting from 3-point range.

Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) had its game against Purdue last Tuesday postponed due to health and safety concerns. The Cornhuskers, under second-year coach Fred Hoiberg, are looking to snap a four-game skid. Nebraska’s last win came Dec. 17 against Doane.

Junior guard Teddy Allen, a transfer who started his career at West Virginia and played last season at Western Nebraska CC, is the main offensive threat for the Cornhuskers, averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point range. Inside, Nebraska is hoping to get a lift from forward Derrick Walker, a transfer from Tennessee who sat out the first half of the season and is scheduled to make his first appearance on Sunday.

“We’re all excited to have Derrick back,” Hoiberg said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Hoiberg said there is plenty to build off of Nebraska’s last game, an 84-77 loss to ranked Michigan State on Jan. 2. Nebraska shot 53.3 percent from the field in the second half and scored 44 second-half points in the loss.

“We’ve got to do better on the basics, better on the little things, and hopefully some of these games will turn into wins for us,” Hoiberg said.

–Field Level Media