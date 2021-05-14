Indiana downs Pittsburgh 1-0 in College Cup semi

CARY, N.C. (AP)Herbert Endeley scored in the 79th minute and Indiana advanced to the College Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night.

The third-seeded Hoosiers will face Marshall on Monday. The Thundering Herd beat North Carolina 1-0 earlier Friday in the team’s first appearance in the semifinals.

The Hoosiers last won a national title in 2012. They have eight total championships and have been to the College Cup 21 times – most of any program in the tournament’s history.

Swarmed by defenders, Herbert ripped a shot that sailed past Pitt goalkeeper Nico Campuzano and into the top of the net. It was the sophomore’s fourth goal of the season.

Second-seeded Pittsburgh had outscored its opponents 13-1 in the tournament before facing the Hoosiers. The Panthers have never made it to a College Cup finals.

KFXK Fox 51