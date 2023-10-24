ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Individual tickets for Texas Rangers 2023 World Series games at Globe Life Field are set to go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

According to the MLB website, a limited number of scattered singles and standing room only tickets will be available for World Series Games One and Two, and Six and Seven if those games are necessary at Globe Life Field.

These tickets can be bought here, and the MLB said all other reserved seats for the 2023 World Series Games at Globe Life Field have been sold.

“This will be the first time in franchise history that the Rangers have opened a World Series at home,” the MLB said. “Texas began the Fall Classic in San Francisco in 2010 and in St. Louis in 2011.”

The schedule for the 2023 World Series can be found below:

On Ticketmaster, standing room only tickets for Game One are being sold as of this writing for $672, the lowest price they have available. On StubHub and SeatGeek, standing room tickets are being sold for $630 with tickets in the 300s section of the stadium being sold for a minimum of around $700.

Game One of the World Series will be broadcast on FOX51 where the Rangers will play the winner of Philadelphia versus Arizona.

The Rangers also have Premium Suite rentals available for 2023 World Series Games at Globe Life Field, and for more information, fans are asked to call 972-RANGERS or click here.

Where to purchase gear

The Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler is currently the only store in East Texas that sells official Rangers World Series gear.

Officials said everything they have in stock are on the shelves, with no word yet if they will be able to get more.

Randy Smiley, the Tyler’s store director said workers were in before sunrise on Tuesday to put out merch.

“It’s a chore,” said Smiley. “There’s quite a bit of freight here that had to be priced and put out. But glad to do it. Excited about putting their merchandise out and hopefully we’ll be doing it again.”