Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington on Friday.

Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for Maine (1-1).

Jack Kane had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers. Terion Moss added 14 points.

