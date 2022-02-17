CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Injured Clemson starting offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn is moving to the Tigers coaching staff.

Rayburn will become a student coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff this upcming season because of neck problems, school spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday.

Rayburn is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior from Pensacola, Florida. He started six games this season for the Tigers, who finished 10-3 after beating Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-it Bowl last month.

Rayburn played in 19 games over the past three seasons after redshirting his first year on campus. He was expected to retain a spot on the starting offensive line this coming season.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25