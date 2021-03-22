Injured Márquez to miss opening MotoGP races in Qatar

MADRID (AP)Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not compete in the first two races of the year in Qatar as he continues to recover from an arm injury.

Marquez made the announcement on his social media accounts on Monday.

”After the last check-up with the medical team, they have advised me not to participate in the two Qatar races so we will continue with the recovery to return to compete as soon as possible!” he said.

The Spaniard missed most of last season after undergoing surgery on his right arm following a crash in the Spanish Grand Prix. He needed a second surgery after re-injuring the arm at home.

