Inter Miami CF-CF Montreal Preview

Phil Neville is remaining upbeat on the back of a four-game losing run for Inter Miami and insists results will soon turn in his side’s favor if they continue to work hard.

The Herons ended a three-game wait for a goal in last week’s clash with Orlando City, but they let slip that one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against their Florida rivals.

Inter are now down in 12th in the Eastern Conference, three points off the foot of the table, though head coach Neville has been pleased with certain aspects of his side’s game.

“There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves and sometimes you learn from your own book and you earn the three points that are on the table for you,” he said.

“I’ve got to say, in the last couple games, we’ve been really fantastic in terms of our aggression, in terms of our pressing, in terms of the energy that we’ve got in that position.

“If we keep those levels the results will come. There are 24 games left in the season and 72 points to play for. There’s a long way to go and we realize Saturday is a big game.”

Montreal have also struggled for points of late, having drawn their last two matches and won just one of their last five.

The Canadian side have conceded 10 goals in 10 games – only two sides in the Eastern Conference have a better defensive record – which Wilfried Nancy is using as a platform to build on.

“I like my team to attack, but I also like when they defend,” the Montreal head coach said. “I’m happy and satisfied for the moment – we’ll see for the future.

“We try to be high on the pitch to prevent the opponent from picking up speed and that allows us to concede fewer chances.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CF Montreal – Aljaz Struna

Montreal have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches and have yet to concede more than twice in a single game in their 10 league outings this season. That is thanks to a strong back line, which Struna is at the heart of, that prevents opponents from getting shots away on target. Nancy will be after more of the same from Struna this weekend.

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain needed just seven minutes to impact the game after being brought on with an hour played against Orlando, the prolific striker finding the net with a low shot from range. The former Real Madrid man has now scored five of Inter’s last eight league goals, including the last three in a row. Two of those five goals have been assisted by brother Federico.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– CF Montreal have won both of their meetings with Inter Miami, including a 2-0 victory in May. Bjorn Johnsen scored both goals in that match, his only two goals in his MLS career to date.

– Nancy’s side are unbeaten in three straight matches following a win and two draws. Montreal have note gone unbeaten in four straight matches in a single season since winning four straight in June-July 2018.

– Inter Miami have lost four straight matches, which is their longest losing streak since dropping the first five games in franchise history.

– Montreal have conceded a joint-MLS low one goal in the first half this season (along with LAFC). They are the only team that has not conceded in the opening 30 minutes of a match in MLS this season.