Inter Miami CF-Fire Preview

Phil Neville has warned Inter Miami not to be complacent against Chicago Fire as the Eastern Conference strugglers have the ability to “punish” his side.

The Fire have lost four games in a row, the last three of those without scoring, and have just one point to their name so far this campaign.

Inter have hardly got off to a flyer themselves, requiring a late goal from Gonzalo Higuain last weekend to snatch a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati – a second win in six games this season.

Cincinnati are the only side other than Chicago Fire without a win in MLS in 2021 and Neville is aware that his side cannot afford to have an off day at Soldier Field.

“They’re a brilliant team to watch,” Neville said. “Nobody knocks on your door and gives you the three points – you’ve got to earn them.

“Chicago have good attacking players and a good system. They try to play total football. If we’re not compact and lack concentration like against Cincinnati, we’ll get punished.”

The Fire have scored just three goals in their first five games and have shipped 10 at the other end.

They have shaken up their coaching staff ahead of Saturday’s match, with assistant David Zdrilic no longer working with the first team.

Regardless of his side’s form and some disarray behind the scenes, head coach Raphael Wicky is staying positive on the back of last week’s 1-0 loss to DC United.

“The positive for me after that last game is we created chances again,” he said. “We played more dominant football than the two games before.

“We’re working, obviously, in front of the goal but we are working on different aspects, and it’s about the players’ confidence as well.

“I believe that if you stay strong mentally and if you believe in what you do, good results and good things will come.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago Fire – Robert Beric

After scoring 12 goals in 23 games last season, Beric has just one so far in 2021, with that coming inside the opening five minutes of the campaign. Chicago lack ideas when their designated player struggles to get into the game, but it is also down to Beric himself to step up and end his side’s dire scoreless streak.

Inter Miami – Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain helped give Inter a two-goal lead at Cincinnati that they let slip, before the prolific striker popped up five minutes from time for his second of the day to win the game. That was the first brace scored by the former Real Madrid and Juventus man in MLS, and he now has four goals and an assist from his first five appearances in 2021.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between Chicago and Inter Miami. The Fire joined MLS with the first Miami franchise, the Fusion, in 1998, against whom they won six of ten meetings (L4, including one breakaway shootout).

– The Fire are off to the worst start in club history, taking just one point from their first five games this season. Chicago has lost four straight matches, its longest losing streak since dropping eight in a row in July-August 2018.

– Inter’s 3-2 win at Cincinnati gave the team its second away win of the campaign. Miami has collected seven points (W2 D1) from its first three away matches this season, equaling the club’s total from all of last regular season (W2 D1 L8).

– Chicago’s three goals are the fewest its scored through five matches in the club’s MLS history, including failing to score in the last three. Chicago has gone four straight games without a goal only once in club history, doing so in September 2010.

– Gonzalo Higuain (four goals, one assist) and his brother Federico (one goal, two assists) have been involved in six of Miami’s eight goals this season, including combining on goals twice.