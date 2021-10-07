Inter Miami CF-Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls captain Sean Davis revealed the strong bond his side have with head coach Gerhard Struber ahead of their home clash with Inter Miami CF.

The hosts go into Saturday’s clash on a five-match unbeaten run, including three clean sheets, and were 1-0 victors against FC Cincinnati last time out.

However, Struber’s side have not won in their last four home games as Davis explained the positive atmosphere inside the Red Bulls’ dressing room.

“Every time I’m on the field, honestly, I just want to run through a wall for that guy (Struber),” Davis said.

“These last two weeks we have been rewarded with a lot of hard work and it feels so good right now.

“Three games on the road and three wins so that means we are doing something right and it is important for us to keep going because at this point in the season and we talked about this before the game, we are in no position to relax.”

Both sides remain hopeful for the Eastern Conference playoff positions, with the visitors sitting eight points back from the play-off pack while boasting a game in hand.

Miami, though, have lost their last four consecutive games – failing to score in three of those – with head coach Phil Neville left infuriated with the officiating after their 1-0 loss against Portland Timbers.

“Let’s cut to the chase, we got robbed,” Neville said post-match. “I try to give them the benefit of the doubt, but I’m not sure what these referees are doing.

“I’m seeing it time and time again. I’ve got to stand up and fight for my team and my football club.

“We spend millions of pounds on VAR to check decisions like that I don’t know what they’re thinking.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York Red Bulls – Patryk Klimala

Patryk Klimala leads the Red Bulls’ scoring charts with seven goals this term. Despite not scoring in Cincinnati, the forward attempted a game-high six shots – with three of those on target, two more than any other player on the pitch.

Inter Miami CF – Rodolfo Pizarro

Neville called upon his marquee players to make a difference and end the poor run of form. Rodolfo Pizarro, at least, tried and failed last game – recording a team-high three shots but failing to find his fourth goal of the season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Each team recorded an away win against the other in the 2020 season, with Miami winning, 2-1, at Red Bull Arena in October. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the winning goal in that match, his first in MLS.

– Since their defeat to Miami at Red Bull Arena last October, the Red Bulls have lost only one of their last nine home matches (W6 D2). New York is unbeaten in five straight at home (W4 D1), conceding only twice in that span.

– Inter Miami has tied a club record with five straight losses, scoring only once in that time. The Herons have failed to score six times this season, only expansion Austin FC (8) has been shut out more often.

– Patryk Klimala has been involved in five of the Red Bulls last seven goals, scoring twice and assisting three times since June 18.

– Inter Miami has attempted an MLS-low 9.0 shots per match this season and even fewer, 6.2 per match, on the road. Since Opta began collecting shot data in 2010, no team has attempted fewer than 7.6 shots per match in away matches over the course of a season.