Inter Miami CF-United Preview

Phil Neville intends to make Inter Miami the hardest team to beat in Major League Soccer after using the three-week hiatus to regroup.

Inter lost back-to-back games against Chicago Fire and DC United without scoring before the international break and are 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Neville remains upbeat after a slow start to his first campaign in charge, though, and has vowed that his players will be up for the test against DC United at Audi Field on Saturday.

“We want to be the hardest team to beat and want to make sure that teams don’t find it easy to play against us,” he said.

“We want to make sure that when teams play against Inter Miami, they hate it because that means that we’re difficult to beat.

“You can’t guarantee results, but what I can guarantee is attitude and commitment and a team that you can look up on and say that that was a team that was together.”

United snapped a two-game losing streak without scoring of their own with a 3-0 triumph over Inter when the sides met three weeks ago.

Audi Field will be at full capacity this weekend and Hernan Losada is hoping to use that to his side’s advantage.

“We will look to give our fans a good performance and entertain them,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough game. I don’t think it’s going to be like the game in Miami.

“We have been missing a lot of chances and even then we were able to score three in our last game. I was a very happy coach, but I know it’s going to be a very tough game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Ola Kamara

Kamara scored two of his side’s three goals in the 3-0 win over Inter Miami on May 29, with Paul Arriola netting the other at DRV PNK Stadium. That made the Norwegian striker the first United player to score multiple goals in an MLS match since he did so himself against CF Montreal in August 2019.

Inter Miami – Lewis Morgan

After going two games without scoring, there is no doubt that Inter need to show more creativity against United this weekend. Morgan has had a productive start to the campaign overall, with his three assists bettered by only three other players in the division, while also chipping in with one goal.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United has won both of its meetings with Inter Miami, scoring five goals in the two games, including a 3-0 victory on May 29. That win is United’s largest margin of victory since beating Montreal 3-0 in August 2019.

– Losada’s side has lost its last two home games, each by 1-0 scores. United has not lost three straight at home since moving to Audi Field in 2018, last dropping three straight home matches in May 2017.

– Inter Miami has failed to score in four of its last six matches, including the last two in a row. Miami had failed to find the net just twice in its previous 17 matches (including playoffs) dating back to September 2020.

– The visitors has conceded eight goals after half-time this season, second-most in MLS as only FC Cincinnati has allowed more in the second half (nine). United has scored just two goals after the restart, tied with Chicago Fire for fewest in MLS this season.