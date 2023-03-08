ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Walter Clayton Jr. had 21 points in Iona’s 74-54 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday night in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Clayton added 11 rebounds for the Gaels (25-7). Osborn Shema added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Daniss Jenkins shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Gaels picked up their 11th straight win.

The Mountaineers (13-20) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who recorded 27 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got eight points, seven rebounds and three steals from Dakota Leffew. In addition, George Tinsley finished with five points.

Iona extended its lead to 52-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.