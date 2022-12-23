HONOLULU (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points as Iona beat Seattle University 83-72 on Friday night.

Joseph added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4). Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points and added eight assists. Osborn Shema shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Redhawks (8-4) were led by Cameron Tyson, who posted 27 points. Alex Schumacher added 17 points for Seattle U. Brandton Chatfield also had 10 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.