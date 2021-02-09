Iorio, Flowers lead South Alabama past Georgia State 70-67

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Sam Iorio scored 18 points and Michael Flowers added 17 as South Alabama narrowly beat Georgia State 70-67 on Tuesday.

John Pettway’s dunk put the Jaguars ahead by three with seven seconds left, and GSU’s final attempt was short.

Tyreke Locure had 16 points and six rebounds for the Jaguars (12-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Eliel Nsoseme had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (8-5, 2-4). Justin Roberts added 15 points and Corey Allen had 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51