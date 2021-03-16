Irving, Harden lead Nets to 117-112 win over rival Knicks

NEW YORK (AP)Kyrie Irving scored 34 points, James Harden welcomed himself to New York’s basketball rivalry with his 10th triple-double of the season, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Knicks 117-112 on Monday night.

Harden finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in his first game against the Knicks since arriving in Brooklyn two months ago and turning the Nets into one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Nets agreed to the deal that brought Harden to Brooklyn on Jan. 13, playing short-handed that night at Madison Square Garden in a 116-109 victory over the Knicks. That made them just 7-6, but they are 20-7 since Harden’s arrival, including 19-4 when at least two of their three superstars play.

Jeff Green scored 20 points as the Nets won for the 13th time in 14 games, even with Kevin Durant sitting out the last 12 of them with a strained left hamstring.

Julius Randle had 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who are in a tough stretch with Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Philadelphia, the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, in their first four games after the All-Star break.

BUCKS 133, WIZARDS 122

WASHINGTON (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double to lead Milwaukee past Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.

The Bucks pulled away late after letting a 26-point third-quarter lead slip to five midway through the fourth.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points after sitting out Saturday to rest a sore left knee. Russell Westbrook had 23 points and a season-high 17 assists. Washington has lost four in a row.

LAKERS 128, WARRIORS 97

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Lakers past Golden State.

Montrezl Harrell backed up James’ fourth triple-double of the season by scoring 27 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting as the Lakers won the season series with Golden State.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and became the Warriors’ franchise assists leader a day after his 33rd birthday and in his 12th NBA season.

Golden State had its home winning streak snapped at four.

CLIPPERS 109, MAVERICKS 99

DALLAS (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Clippers beat Dallas.

Luka Doncic had 25 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for Dallas, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points.

Paul George scored 15 as seven Clippers finished in double figures. Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Nicolas Batum, who sat while Morris made his third start of the season, had a couple of big 3-pointers and scored 14. Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson scored 12 apiece.

HORNETS 122, KINGS 116

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Gordon Hayward added 25 and Charlotte overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half and extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points, while Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hornets (20-18) trailed the entire way until Hayward came up with the play of the game – a steal and thunderous dunk – with 1:33 left.

SPURS 109, PISTONS 99

DETROIT (AP) – Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as San Antonio beat Detroit.

Detroit’s leading scorer, Jeremi Grant, left the game in the third quarter after falling hard on his hip while trying to drive between Drew Eubanks and Rudy Gay.

Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which had six players in double figures. The Spurs had lost three of four, including a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.

NUGGETS 121, PACERS 106

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic notched his 35th double-double with 32 points and 14 rebounds, leading Denver over travel-weary Indiana.

Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton each scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who used a big fourth quarter to get the win.

Malcom Brogdon led Indiana with 24 and Justin Holiday had 19. Domantas Sabonis finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

SUNS 122, GRIZZLIES 99

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Phoenix rolled past Memphis.

The Suns have won six of their past seven games and bounced back from a 122-111 loss to Indiana on Saturday. the fourth.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Grayson Allen added 15 points off the bench, and Ja Morant also scored 15. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and four of five.

