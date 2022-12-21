MADRID (AP)Former Spain midfielder Isco Alarcon is leaving Sevilla less than five months after he had signed a two-year contract, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Sevilla said in a statement that both the club and the player had agreed to part ways. The 30-year-old Isco scored one goal in 19 appearances for Sevilla.

Once considered one of Spain’s most talented playmakers, Isco arrived in August as a star signing of Sevilla with the hopes of reviving his career after he had become a rarely used reserve for Real Madrid.

Sevilla is struggling this season. It replaced coach Julen Lopetegui with Jorge Sampaoli in October. It is in the relegation zone in 18th place.

