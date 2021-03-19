Islanders agree to terms on 1-year deal with Russian forward

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP)The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Anatolii Golyshev on a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season.

Golyshev had 12 goals and 15 assists in 53 games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL earlier this season. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring and was tied for third in goals.

A native of Perm, Russia, Golyshev had 208 points (103 goals, 105 assists) in 366 career games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg over parts of eight KHL seasons. He scored a career-high 25 goals and 44 points in 2015-16, leading the team in both categories and finishing third on the club in assists (19).

On the international stage, he helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2015 Under-20 World Junior Championships in Toronto.

The Islanders selected him in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2016 draft.

