On Sunday afternoon, the New York Islanders found themselves on the losing end of someone else’s milestone win for the second time in February.

On Tuesday night, the Islanders will try to get a bit of revenge for their first such loss when they begin a five-game road trip with their first visit to Seattle to face the Kraken.

When the Islanders last played, the visiting Montreal Canadiens dealt another blow to New York’s playoff hopes with a 3-2 shootout win. The Kraken will be completing a back-to-back set after falling 5-2 to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Monday, Seattle’s fourth loss in a row.

The Kraken returned home Monday following a winless three-game road trip.

The Canadiens — who made the Stanley Cup Final last season — produced their first winning streak of the season when they downed the Islanders on Sunday. That Montreal promptly won again Monday — and in even more impressive fashion, 5-2 over the Toronto Maple Leafs — was likely of little consolation to the Islanders, whose path back into the Eastern Conference wild-card race has been lengthened by four losses this month to teams outside the playoff picture.

The Islanders’ frustrating stretch began Feb. 2, when the Kraken posted their first-ever shutout win, a 3-0 decision in Elmont, N.Y., and also includes a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 15. New York is now 19 points behind the Boston Bruins in the race for the second Eastern Conference wild card following the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Any hope the Islanders have of staying on the fringes of the playoff race involves getting off to faster starts — New York has surrendered the first goal in 11 of its past 12 games. The Islanders need to find success on a road trip that will feature games against the Avalanche, who have an NHL-high 76 points, as well as the Los Angeles Kings, who occupy the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s going to be a really rough trip,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Monday afternoon. “There’s quality teams. We’re going to need consistency. I’d like us to not be trailing after the first period.”

Leads have been hard to come by for the Kraken during a losing streak in which they have been outscored 18-8. Seattle has been on top after just two of its past 12 periods, with one of those leads coming Monday. The Kraken were up 2-1 after 20 minutes before the Canucks scored the game’s final four goals — two apiece in the second and third periods.

The Canucks outshot the Kraken 31-18 over the final two periods Monday, including 18-4 in the middle period.

“It’s about finding quality opportunities — we had a few more tonight, just not at the right time of the hockey game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “That second period is critical. That’s the turning point in the hockey game and that’s the difference in the hockey game.”

The Kraken originally were scheduled to host the Islanders on Jan. 4, but New York’s four-game Western trip — which was slated to end with three games in Canada — was postponed due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions in Canadian provinces.

