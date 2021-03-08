Hurricanes and Islanders each notch 5th straight victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Vincent Trocheck and James Reimer continued to torment their former team, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to their fifth straight victory with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Trocheck, who was traded to Carolina just over a year ago, scored for the fourth time this season against the Panthers. Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Warren Foegele also had goals for the Hurricanes, who have won eight of 10 home games (8-1-1) this season.

Reimer, who made 21 saves, came to Carolina less two years in ago in a trade from Florida. He’s 3-0-0 since then against the Panthers.

MacKenzie Weegar and Mason Marchment scored for Florida, which had a five-game points streak snapped. Chris Dreidger made 22 saves for the Panthers.

ISLANDERS 5, SABRES 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as the Islanders earned their fifth straight win.

The victory was also the Islanders’ sixth straight over the Sabres this season.

Casey Cizikas increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:56 with his fourth goal. Cal Clutterbuck, who also scored in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sabres, added his third of the season. Nelson scored his second of the game and ninth of the season into an empty net to complete the scoring.

Sorokin, the 25-year-old netminder, earned his fourth win of the season as the Islanders improved to 10-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum. Jeff Skinner’s goal at 5:41 of the third period ruined his shutout bid.

Colin Miller also scored for the Sabres, who are 2-10-1 since a forced two-week delay in their season during early February because of COVID-19 protocols.

LIGHTNING 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping Tampa Bay win.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter also scored.

DEVILS 1, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) – Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Kyle Palmieri scored out of a scramble with 4:37 left and the Devils snapped a five-game losing streak.

Boston’s Tuukka Rask made 24 saves and remained stuck at 299 career victories. The Bruins have lost four of six games.

All four games between the teams have been decided by one goal, including one in overtime and another by a shootout.

Palmieri scored about two minutes after Wedgewood robbed Craig Smith’s bid at the end of a Bruins’ power play. Boston pulled Rask and had the puck in the Devils’ zone for nearly all of the final 90 seconds, but Wedgewood blocked several good chances to preserve his fourth career shutout.

CAPITALS 3, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen scored to lead Washington.

T.J. Oshie had two assists and Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for the Capitals, who have won eight of 11. Washington was without forward Tom Wilson, who served the first game of a seven-game suspension for Friday’s hit on Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which lost its second straight and finished 3-3 during a grueling nine-day, six-game stretch. The Flyers welcomed back about 3,000 fans to their home arena for the first time since last March 10.

PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins cruised to its ninth win in 13 games.

Crosby scored his eighth of the season, Kasperi Kapanen netted his sixth and John Marino his first as Pittsburgh scored three goals on six shots in the opening period. Evgeni Malkin and Zach Aston-Reese scored in the third period, and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves in his second start since Feb. 11.

Mika Zibanejad scored his third of the season for the Rangers, who had their season-best three-game winning streak halted. Alexandar Georgiev started the game in net for the Rangers, but was pulled after allowing three goals on six shots.

PREDATORS 4, STARS 3, SO

DALLAS (AP) – Roman Josi scored the final shootout goal on a backhander, helping the Nashville Predators win after blowing a 3-0 third-period lead.

Josi and Forsberg scored in the shootout as the Predators ended a three-game losing streak. Rookie Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist in regulation, Mikael Granlund and Calle Jarnkrok added goals and Pekka Rinne made 35 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg added two assists as the Predators built a 3-0 lead through two periods.

Radek Faksa, Joe Pavelski and rookie Jason Roberson scored in the final eight minutes of the third period for Dallas -with Robertson’s score coming with 56.8 seconds left to send the game into overtime. Robertson also scored the Stars’ only shootout goal.

SENATORS 4, FLAMES 3, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Drake Batherson scored the shootout winner to give the Senators the victory over the Flames.

Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White scored in regulation for the Senators. Matt Murray made 30 saves.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau, and Noah Hanifin scored for Calgary, which is 0-1-1 under Darryl Sutter after he replaced the fired Geoff Ward last Thursday night.

