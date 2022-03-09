The New York Islanders expected to spend March and April preparing for a Stanley Cup run, not enduring losses that served to encapsulate a hard-luck season.

But the Islanders will get a chance to display the mettle they developed over the past two seasons on Thursday night when they’ll aim to play spoiler in the Eastern Conference playoff race by hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets in Elmont, N.Y.

Both teams have been off since losing 5-4 at home Monday, when the Islanders’ last-minute rally fell short against the Colorado Avalanche and the Blue Jackets couldn’t complete a comeback from a three-goal, first-period deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The loss was the 13th in 20 games (7-11-2) dating back to Jan. 22 for the Islanders, who haven’t won back-to-back games during that stretch. New York, which made the Stanley Cup Semifinals in each of the past two years, entered Wednesday 21 points behind the Washington Capitals, who occupy the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and nine points behind the ninth-place Blue Jackets.

Head coach Barry Trotz admitted Tuesday the season has been a trying one for the Islanders, who endured a COVID-19 outbreak at the end of a franchise-record, season-opening 13-game road trip and lost 11 straight games (0-8-3) from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5 while at least eight players battled the coronavirus.

“We want to do better, but it’s been a very mentally crushing year so far,” said Trotz, who missed one game in January following the death of his mother and two more games after he tested positive for COVID-19. “This group has ground really hard for two years.”

The Islanders have held a lead in four of their past five losses, including both defeats this month at the hands of the Stanley Cup-contending Avalanche. New York couldn’t hold a third-period lead in a 5-3 loss in Denver on March 1 and allowed four goals in the first nine minutes of the third period Monday before scoring three times in the final nine minutes but coming up short.

“Obviously, it hasn’t gone the way we want it to or the way we expected it to, and that’s pretty disappointing,” Islanders forward Matt Martin said after practice Tuesday. “But we’re still not a group of guys that are just going to roll over and quit.”

The loss to Toronto further dimmed the playoff hopes for the Blue Jackets, who finished tied for last in the Central Division last season. Columbus has lost three straight and is 1-3-2 since going 9-2-0 from Jan. 27 through Feb. 24.

Each of Columbus’ past four losses have been by one goal. The Blue Jackets battled from three goals down to tie Toronto in the third period after leading the Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins in the third period of their previous three defeats.

While the loss cost Columbus ground in the playoff race, head coach Brad Larsen took solace in how the near-comeback could be a key factor in the collective maturation of the Blue Jackets, who scored three unanswered goals in a 20-plus minute span bridging the second and third periods.

“I know where we’re at — we need the points, we need two points, we can’t afford to not get them right now,” Larsen said. “But it was a step for us tonight, against a good team, to stay in it, work ourselves back into it.”

