The New York Islanders won’t have an easy time putting together consecutive wins for the first time in more than a month.

New York wraps up its five-game trip against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night in Denver.

The Islanders would need to go on a tear over the last two months of the regular season to sneak into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have 48 points in 49 games. Colorado leads the NHL with 82.

New York hasn’t won back-to-back games since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 17-21. A win would give the Islanders a 3-1-1 record on a trip that included a visit to Seattle and three games in California. After facing the Avalanche, the Islanders will play their next six games at home — including a rematch with the Avalanche on March 7. New York wants to gain some momentum going into the pivotal homestand.

“We’ve been trying to get traction all year,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s not a test. We’ve been tested. There’s good teams all the time. If it wasn’t Colorado, it would be someone else. We’ve just got to play the type of style we played (Sunday, a 4-0 win in Anaheim). I think the guys had fun doing it the right way. That to me is the key, is doing it the right way. We got rewarded with a hard-fought, committed effort.”

New York didn’t practice Monday, so there was no update on center Mathew Barzal (leg injury) or defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body). Both players missed Sunday’s game after suffering they were injured in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

The Avalanche are coming off comeback victories on consecutive nights, 6-3 at home Friday night against Winnipeg and 3-2 on Saturday night vs. Vegas.

Colorado trailed 3-0 against the Jets before scoring six straight goals. The Avalanche scored twice in 26 seconds in the third period to overtake the Golden Knights.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog has 14 goals in his past 15 games and leads the Avalanche with 28. But he gets plenty of help.

Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovsky scored in both weekend games. Burakovsky had not scored in 17 games before getting the game-winner against Winnipeg.

“He was playing well before that, but the goals just weren’t there,” MacKinnon said of Burakovsky. “He’s finding his scoring touch again. He can get really hot when he gets going.”

The Avalanche are second in the NHL with 213 goals, and their plus-63 goal differential leads the league. With MacKinnon and Burakovsky heating up and Landeskog on a tear, Colorado has a chance to repeat as Presidents’ Trophy winners.

“Sometimes when pucks aren’t going in, I just gravitate toward the net,” Landeskog said. “That’s where a lot of goals are scored. (This is) just one of those time frames where things are bouncing my way.”

