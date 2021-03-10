Islanders look to stay hot at home vs. Devils

Fans or no fans, the home-ice advantage at Nassau Coliseum remains intact for the New York Islanders.

The Islanders will get their first chance this season to maintain their NHL-best home record in front of fans Thursday night, when New York is scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils in a battle of longtime division rivals in Uniondale, N.Y.

Both teams were off Wednesday after playing Tuesday night, when the Islanders earned their sixth consecutive win with a 2-1 shootout victory over the visiting Boston Bruins and the Devils came back from a three-goal deficit before falling to the host Washington Capitals, 5-4, in overtime.

The win was the 11th at home this season for the Islanders, tying them for the most home victories in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But at 11-0-2 at the Coliseum, New York is the only team without a regulation loss at home. Pittsburgh is 11-2-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

The success at Nassau Coliseum is nothing new for the Islanders, who are 866-607-169-80 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular-season games at the arena they’ve called home for most of the franchise’s 48-season existence.

The Islanders spent three full seasons at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before returning to the Coliseum, initially on a part-time basis, during the 2018-19 season while construction began on a hockey-specific arena on the Nassau/Queens border. They are 36-16-7 in regular-season games since then at the Coliseum, where they are scheduled to play all home games this season before moving into UBS Arena for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

“Just something about being at the Coliseum and just maybe probably having a little bit of extra juice,” Islanders center Mathew Barzal said Saturday following a 5-2 win over the visiting Buffalo Sabres. “It’s a tough thing to explain, but it’s just really comfortable being at home.”

The Islanders plan to allow 1,000 local frontline health care workers into Thursday’s game. It will be the first time the Islanders play in front of fans on Long Island since 13,917 attended a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, 2020.

Those fans are going to see a team that’s grown comfortable playing close games. With Tuesday’s win, the Islanders improved to 9-3-4 in games decided by two goals or fewer.

“We like being in those games, those playoff-type games,” Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said.

The Devils have lost nine of 11 (2-8-1) since Feb. 20, a span in which they’ve suffered five defeats by one goal. Overall this season, New Jersey is 5-4-3 in one-goal games.

But the Devils took some solace Tuesday in making the playoff-tested Capitals uncomfortable. After falling behind 3-0 and 4-1, New Jersey outshot Washington 16-5 in the third and tied the score when Miles Wood, Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored within a seven-minute span.

“I loved their fight,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said. “One heck of a point.”

