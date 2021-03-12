Islanders look to win without captain Anders Lee vs. Devils

Fresh off their deepest trip into the playoffs in more than a quarter century, the New York Islanders are almost halfway to their first division title in 33 years — a feat that would surely engender thoughts of the franchise’s first run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 37 years.

Now the Islanders must move closer to those long-awaited goals without captain Anders Lee.

The Islanders will take the ice without Lee for the first time in four years Saturday night, when they are scheduled to visit the New Jersey Devils in the middle game of a three-game series between the longtime division rivals in Newark, N.J.

The series began Thursday, when the Islanders never trailed in a 5-3 win in Uniondale, N.Y. But New York’s seventh straight win was overshadowed by the first-period sight of the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Lee requiring assistance to exit the ice following collision with the Devils’ Pavel Zacha.

The Islanders announced Friday that Lee will be out indefinitely with a lower body injury. The team said no further information will be provided.

The injury will end Lee’s consecutive games played streak at a team-high 295 — the longest active streak for an Islanders player — and leave him on the sidelines for the first time since he missed a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 24, 2017.

It will also leave the Islanders, who lead the Washington Capitals by two points in the East Division, without their leading goal-scorer — Lee has 12 goals this season, one more than Brock Nelson — and on- an off-ice leader. New York advanced beyond the first round in each of Lee’s first two seasons as captain, something the franchise hadn’t done since 1984-85, and made the conference finals last summer for the first time since 1993.

“Anders is our captain — he’s our leader, he does everything right, he’s such a good pro and such a good person,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said Thursday night. “Very few times Anders Lee (is) struggling to get up from any kind of hit or anything. He’s a tough, tough man and everybody on our bench felt for him there.”

The Devils’ 10th loss in 12 games featured another too-little, too-late third-period comeback. New Jersey fell behind 4-0 and was outshot 20-12 over the first two periods Thursday before scoring three times in the final 20 minutes.

“I think the team as a whole, we stood around a little too much in the first 40 minutes,” Devils right winger Kyle Palmieri said.

It was the second straight three-goal third period for the Devils, who overcame a three-goal deficit to force overtime against the Capitals in a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night.

In addition, Thursday marked the third time in six games this month the Devils haven’t scored in the first two periods. New Jersey hasn’t led an opponent through two periods since Feb. 21, when it squandered a one-goal lead in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

“If we’re going to get behind the eight-ball every game, it’s going to make it really, really hard on this group,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday night.

–Field Level Media