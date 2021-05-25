Italian club Fiorentina names Gennaro Gattuso as coach

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Italy (AP)Former World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday.

The announcement came two days after Gattuso coached his final game with Napoli and after Giuseppe Iachini’s contract was not renewed by Fiorentina.

Gattuso played on the Italy team that won the 2006 World Cup. He has also coached Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa and AC Milan, and he is Calabrian like Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso.

Fiorentina is looking to improve upon a 13th-place finish in Serie A.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51