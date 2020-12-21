Italian club Genoa fires coach Maran after slow start

GENOA, Italy (AP)Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.

Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.

”The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.

In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club – Catania.

