MILAN (AP)Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman to officiate in the Italian top flight after she was promoted to the Serie A refereeing pool from next season.

The 31-year-old Ferrieri Caputi already became the first female to referee a match involving a Serie A team last year, in Cagliari’s Italian Cup match against Cittadella. She disallowed three goals during that game.

”It’s a very beautiful moment and one of great satisfaction and it’s also sad to think that someone should be amazed by the presence of a woman,” said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the referees’ governing body in Italy.

”Obviously it’s news that Maria Sole will be the first woman in the Serie A pool, and it’s a historical moment, but the promotion is an advancement that comes from merit and not from privilege.”

Ferrieri Caputi started refereeing seven years ago and was promoted to Serie C five years later.

She also refereed a Serie B match last year, a few months after Maria Marotta became the first female to officiate a second-division match in Italy.

