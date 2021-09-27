It’s a September to remember in FCS Top 25

(Stats Perform) – September will end with reigning national champion Sam Houston sitting atop the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, but with a number of impressive teams bearing down in the national media rankings.

None of the top 16 ranked teams has suffered a loss to an opponent below the FBS level, and all of the ranked teams have only one combined loss outside FBS opponents or to teams that are currently in the Top 25.

On Monday, the top seven teams didn’t change after this past week’s action, with the first move being unbeaten UC Davis’ four-spot rise to No. 8 following a Big Sky win at nationally ranked Weber State. Rhode Island (21), UT Martin (23) and UIW (24) joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.

A national media panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 (Sept. 27)

1. Sam Houston (3-0, 1-0 AQ7), 1,208 points (32 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 4 Result: 45-35 win at then-No. 25 Central Arkansas

2. South Dakota State (3-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 1,195 (10)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 4 Result: 44-0 win at Indiana State

3. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,162 (5)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 4 Result: Open week

4. Montana (3-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 1,089 (3)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 4 Result: 39-7 win over Cal Poly

5. North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,070

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 4 Result: Open week

6. Eastern Washington (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 964

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 4 Result: 50-21 win at Southern Utah

7. Southern Illinois (3-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 909

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 4 Result: 35-17 win over Illinois State

8. UC Davis (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), 859

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 4 Result: 17-14 win at then-No. 14 Weber State

9. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 842

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 4 Result: Open week

10. North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 785

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 4 Result: Open week

11. Montana State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky), 757

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 4 Result: 30-17 win at Portland State

12. Villanova (3-1, 1-0 CAA), 692

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 4 Result: 38-17 at Penn State

13. ETSU (4-0, 1-0 Southern), 637

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 4 Result: 55-48 OT win at Samford

14. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 Southland), 574

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 4 Result: Open week

15. Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 528

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 4 Result: Open week

16. Missouri State (2-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley), 527

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over South Dakota

17. Jacksonville State (2-2, 0-0 AQ7), 352

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 4 Result: 34-31 loss to UT Martin

18. VMI (3-1, 1-0 Southern), 338

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 4 Result: 31-23 win over Wofford

19. Weber State (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky), 319

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 4 Result: 17-14 loss to then-No. 12 UC Davis

20. Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 Big South), 225

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 4 Result: Open week

21. Rhode Island (3-0, 1-0 CAA): 184

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: Open week

22. Richmond (2-2, 0-1 CAA), 130

Previous Ranking: 24; Week 4 Result: 21-10 loss at Virginia Tech

23. UT Martin (3-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 124

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 34-31 win at Jacksonville State

24. UIW (3-1, 1-0 Southland), 120

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 4 Result: 31-0 win over McNeese

25. New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0 CAA), 116

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 4 Result: 77-7 loss at Pittsburgh

Dropped Out: Austin Peay (19), Monmouth (20), Central Arkansas (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 86, Alabama A&M 85, Holy Cross 74, Stephen F. Austin 71, Monmouth 35, Central Arkansas 33, Nicholls 33, Murray State 26, Jackson State 22, Chattanooga 20, Duquesne 13, Mercer 11, Princeton 11, Samford 7, South Dakota 6, Eastern Kentucky 4

