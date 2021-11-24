J.J. Watt to pay funeral costs for 6 victims killed in Waukesha Christmas parade crash

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: JJ Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (KETK) – J.J. Watt, a former player for the Houston Texans, is helping out his hometown after a tragic crash on Sunday.

Watt is now a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, and he will pay for the funeral costs for the six people who lost their lives after a car crashed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to NBC Sports. 62 people were also injured in the wreck.

Watt was born in Waukesha and was on the football team while he attended the University of Wisconsin, wrote our sister station, WFLA.

This is not the first time the football star has helped out his community.

In 2018, he offered to cover funeral costs for victims in the Santa Fe High School shooting. Watt also raised $41.6 million for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey through the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser.

Derek Watt, J.J.’s brother, helped create a fund along with the United Way and Waukesha County Community Foundation to help the families of the victims in the recent crash.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the incident at the Christmas parade. He could receive a mandatory life sentence if convicted.