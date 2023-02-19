CHICAGO (AP)Jalen Jackson had 19 points, Jace Carter scored 18 and hit a go-ahead jumper with 30 seconds remaining and UIC rallied to beat Valparaiso 74-73 on Sunday.

Jackson added three steals and Carter grabbed nine rebounds for the Flames (11-18, 3-15 Missouri Valley Conference). Trevante Anderson made three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons (11-18, 5-13) with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe King added 15 points.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first half for UIC, which led 41-36 at intermission. Carter scored 10 points for the Flames in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UIC visits Evansville and Valparaiso hosts Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.