Jackson scores 19 to lift UAB past UTSA 64-57

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Quan Jackson registered 19 points as UAB defeated UTSA 64-57 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points for UAB (19-5, 11-4 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 11 points. Tavin Lovan had seven rebounds.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Roadrunners (12-10, 8-7), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Jacob Germany added 13 points and three blocks. Jhivvan Jackson had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com