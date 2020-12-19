Jackson scores 34 to lead Akron past Malone 93-83

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and 10 assists as Akron topped Malone 93-83 on Saturday.
Jackson made 14 of 15 free throws.
Enrique Freeman had 22 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks for Akron (2-1). Maishe Dailey added 10 points.
Bo Myers had 23 points for the Pioneers. Marcus Ernst added 17 points and Bryce Butler had 14.
