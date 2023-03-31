Tyler, Texas (KETK)- After the storms cleared here in East Texas it was playoff time on the pitch. The Jacksonville Indians took on the Lindale Eagles, it was a back and forth game early but late in the first half the Indians got their first goal of the game. Lindale battled back to tie the game at 1 but Jacksonville pulled out the win 3-1 to advance to the next round.
