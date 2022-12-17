NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Jacob Groves scored 19 of his career-high 26 points in the first half and Oklahoma cruised to an 87-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Groves was 8 of 10 with four 3-pointers and two dunks as the Sooners shot 70% (21 of 30) to build a 52-30 halftime lead. He finished 10-of-13 shooting overall.

Central Arkansas pulled to 72-59 with 8:31 to play. The Sooners then scored the next 10 points, highlighted by an Otega Oweh layup and a pair of dunks, to stretch the lead to 23 points with about five minutes left.

Grant Sherfield added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-3). Tanner Groves had 14 points and Oweh 10. Jacob Groves and Oweh combined for six of the Sooners’ seven steals.

The Sooners shot a season-best 64% (35 of 55) from the field, made 9 of 18 from long range, and scored 21 points from 13 turnovers. They also had six dunks.

Camren Hunter scored 18 points to lead Central Arkansas (5-6). Collin Cooper added 12 points and Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points to go with nine rebounds.

Oklahoma faces Florida on Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

Central Arkansas travels to Little Rock for the I-40 Showdown on Tuesday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25