TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jacob Zeno’s 353 yard passing performance earned him week six’s Earl Campbell National Player of the Week.

Zeno, quarterback for University of Alabama-Birmingham put on a 19-of-25 passing performance which resulted in four touchdowns. He led his team to a 56-35 win over University of South Florida.

The four touchdowns came on passes that aired out the defense for 75, 61, 58 and 49 yards. Those four throws resulted in 70% of his total yards for the game.

According to ESPN, Zeno now ranks third nationally in completions per game (29.3) and fourth nationally in completion percentage (75.5%.)

Zeno is a graduate of John Jay High School in San Antonio.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas high school

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

Get the most up-to-date information by visiting the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award website.