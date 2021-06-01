Jags hire Seahawks assistant Sorensen to replace Schneider

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator Tuesday, replacing Brian Schneider with one of his former assistants in Seattle.

Schneider left the team in May, stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months. The Jaguars declined to say specifically why Schneider was leaving other than citing personal reasons. Schneider left Seattle for personal reasons last September and did not return.

Sorensen most recently served as the secondary coach/nickel specialist with the Seahawks after initially joining the team as a special teams assistant in 2013. He transitioned to secondary coach in 2017.

Sorensen, 42, was an NFL safety for 10 years, including four seasons in Jacksonville (2003-06). He also served as the Jaguars’ special teams captain.

Sorensen is the sixth assistant Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired who recently worked in Seattle. Schneider, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, offensive assistant Will Harriger and receivers coach Sanjay Lal all spent time working under Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

