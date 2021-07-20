Jaguars sign final 3 from draft class, including RB Etienne

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Etienne’s deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus. He will count $2.35 million against the salary cap in 2021. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

Campbell’s contract is worth a little more than $9 million and includes a $3.9 million signing bonus. The former Georgia defensive back was chosen 33rd overall, the first pick in the second round. Little, who hasn’t played since Stanford’s 2019 opener, gets a $7.6 million deal, including $2.9 million up front. Little also was a second-rounder, the 45th player off the board.

Jacksonville opens training camp July 28.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51