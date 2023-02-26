JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extensions.

Robertson-Harris, coming off the best season of his NFL career, signed a three-year, $30 million extension, according to NFL Network.

Robertson-Harris had one year remaining on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He started all 17 games in 2022 and finished with 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks. He was at his best down the stretch and in the playoffs, leading the way on a defense that finished 12th in the NFL in points allowed.

Hasty would have been a restricted free agent once the new league year began next month. He ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns last season as Travis Etienne’s primary backup.

Robertson-Harris and Hasty joined quarterback C.J. Beathard in getting deals done in the past week. Beathard signed a two-year extension to remain Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

Jacksonville is trying to keep much of its 2022 roster intact. Tight end Evan Engram, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive ends Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot are among the team’s top pending free agents.

