Jake DeBrusk, Bruins out to continue momentum vs. Rangers

A night on the bench looks as if it might represent a turning point in winger Jake DeBrusk’s season. He could take the Boston Bruins with him.

DeBrusk scored just his second goal of the season in the Bruins’ 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday. The 24-year-old, a healthy scratch two nights prior for poor effort, played with a level of new energy he’ll look to maintain as the teams square off again in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

“Any time you get scratched, it stinks,” said DeBrusk, who scored 27 goals just two seasons ago. “I was pretty beyond frustrated already. It was a nice little reset for me, because I knew I was gonna come with some heat.”

Center David Krejci also got off the schneid with his first goal of the season Thursday, while top-line forwards Patrice Bergeron (shorthanded goal, assist) and Brad Marchand (three assists) were in typical form. The Bruins won for just the fourth time in their past 11 games (4-5-2).

The shutout extended Boston’s run of allowing a goal or less in regulation to six straight games, but the team entered the contest 2-1-2 during the run. The four-goal explosion was a needed showing for the Bruins — one that could become more commonplace if DeBrusk gets going.

“When he scores, he catches fire,” Marchand said. “Jake did a great job responding and having a big game tonight. Even more than his goal, I liked his details. He was stopping on pucks, competing hard, finishing checks, blocking shots. That’s how he has to play.”

The Rangers, meanwhile, are back at the drawing board. New York won three straight last week but has dropped three games since. Thursday’s shutout was its fourth of the season and second in four meetings with Boston.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves off and get ready to play a game Saturday,” coach David Quinn said.

Big help could be on the way soon in the form of star winger Artemi Panarin, who returned to practice Wednesday after taking a leave of absence amid unsubstantiated assault allegations that surfaced in his native Russia. Panarin, an MVP candidate with 95 points last season, hasn’t played since Feb. 20 and missed Thursday’s game as he gets his legs back under him. His availability Saturday has yet to be determined.

“We’re all happy he’s here, and nobody’s happier than he is that he’s back,” Quinn said.

While Panarin could help offensively, the Rangers also would benefit from increased consistency in net. The team has allowed at least four goals in each game during its current skid. Alexandar Georgiev was pulled in the second period Thursday after getting scored on four times in 14 shots, and Keith Kinkaid made 13 stops the rest of the way.

On the other end of the ice, Bruins backup goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped all 27 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. Halak has made back-to-back starts while Tuukka Rask is sidelined by a lingering injury.

