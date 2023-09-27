TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Washington University wide receiver, Ja’Lynn Polk, has received honorable mention for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season.

Polk is a sophomore from Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School here in East Texas. On Saturday he had eight catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-32 win over the University of California, Berkeley.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

Get the most up-to-date information by visiting the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award website.