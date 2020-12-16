James Madison inks 12 in early signing period

(Stats Perform) – FCS power James Madison announced the signing of 12 high school seniors – six on offense and six on defense – to open the three-day early signing period on Wednesday.

Included in coach Curt Cignetti’s second recruiting class were four three-star players: linebackers Matt Binkowski and Skylar Martin and tight end Zach Horton from Virginia and offensive lineman Josh Toner from Virginia.

“We are very pleased with this class, and I would like to thank our assistant coaches and everyone involved in this recruiting process for their efforts,” Cignetti said. “JMU is an incredibly strong brand, and I believe the 2021 class will be a credit to the institution on and off the field.”

James Madison has captured three of the last four CAA Football titles and reached three national title games in that time, winning in 2016.

Earlier this month, Cignetti announced the addition of two transfers, defensive lineman Mason Cholewa from UCF and cornerback Greg Ross from North Carolina.

The regular signing period begins on Feb. 3.

JAMES MADISON 2021 EARLY SIGNEES

Billy Atkins, QB, 6-1, 200, Parkton, Md. (Mount St. Joseph)

Matt Binkowski, LB, 6-1, 230, Haymarket, Va. (Battlefield)

Matei Fitz, DL, 6-2, 265, Leesburg, Va. (Tuscarora)

Kye Holmes, S, 6-0, 190, Bowie, Md. (Gonzaga College)

Zach Horton, TE, 6-4, 250, Roanoke, Va. (Lord Botetourt)

Scott Hummel, OL, 6-4, 310, New Market, Md. (Linganore)

Maxwell James, WR, 6-3, 190, Springfield, Va. (Lake Braddock)

Skylar Martin, LB, 6-3, 230, Ashburn, Va. (Stone Bridge)

Jaelin Montgomery, OL, 6-4, 315, Petersburg, Va. (Prince George)

Messiah Russell, S, 6-2, 187, Newport News, Va. (Warwick)

Josh Toner, OL, 6-3, 320, Marlton, N.J. (Cherokee)

Jailin Walker, LB, 6-2, 194, Richmond, Va. (Varina)