FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Robin Jansson scored the equalizer for Orlando City in a 1-1 tie with the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Jansson’s tying goal came in the 35th minute for Orlando (6-5-4).

Carles Gil was the only member of the Revolution (5-5-5) to score.

Orlando outshot the Revolution 8-6, with five shots on goal to three for the Revolution.

Djordje Petrovic saved four of the five shots he faced for the Revolution. Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against Minnesota United at home, while Orlando plays the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.