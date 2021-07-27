Japan beats Chile, will play Sweden in Olympic quarterfinals

Sports
TOKYO (AP)Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women’s Olympic soccer competition.

Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.

The hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.

