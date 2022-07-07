JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Jeff Traylor became an East Texas legend, leading Gilmer to three state titles during his run with the buckeyes.

He hasn’t slowed down at the college ranks, and as he enters year three with UTSA Roadrunner football has never been in better hands.

We all know Jeff Traylor is a household name when it comes to coaching, and he didn’t waste any time turning the UTSA Roadrunners, into winners.



“It’s been a lot of great things happening and our #210 triangle of toughness culture we believe in our brand and our players believe in it and it’s always been a players game and we got great players,” tells Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

Great players indeed, Coach Traylor says a reason they’re successful is the heart of his guys.

“It starts with the 210, we vote for our guys those single-digit numbers, and it’s the guys that best represent our culture,” adds Coach Traylor. “Our culture is what we’re all about some people have words written on the wall and we have words branded in our heart.”

Traylor has turned UTSA into a legitimate program that can’t be overlooked, a lot like his Gilmer Buckeye teams.

“We’re excited about it and very similar to Gilmer, in our first year we won 6 games, UTSA we won 7, and in year two we won our first district championship at Gilmer in years. At UTSA we won the second conference championship in the history of the school so it’s been a very similar ride and it’s been fun,” said Traylor.

With all the success at UTSA, Traylor’s mentors are seeing a by-product of what they taught him as a young coach in Jacksonville.

“If you take a look at what happened at the University of Texas-San Antonio because that’s just the progression of what I learned in the 80s from Coach Parker and what Matt, Wayne and I instituted in what the Jacksonville fighting Indians bought into the 90s,” said former Jacksonville Coach Danny Long. “Jeff went on and took it to Gilmer on a whole another level and now he is doing it at the college level.”

Although Traylor has left East Texas, he is making it a mission to recruit athletes from the 903.

“We’ve had a lot of success from East Texas kids, it means a lot to them, Jamal Liggins started for us from Tyler since the day he has been there and we’ve got about 8 to 10 on our roster and a couple more committed and the coaches and players in East Texas know I’m going to take care of my guys from the #BeastTexas,” declares Coach Traylor.

This upcoming season the Roadrunners have a date with Texas Longhorns, a game UTSA has circled on their calendars.

“Obviously that will be fun, it will be a great opportunity for our kids, no one in the world is going to pick us, we will probably be a 55-point underdog but we look forward to it,” said Traylor.

No one in Austin, or the country, will be looking past Traylor and his Roadrunners, anytime soon.