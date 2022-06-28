MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Moriah Jefferson had the first triple-double in franchise history with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-64 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Aerial Powers scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter for the Lynx, whose 26-point halftime lead was their largest in the last three seasons.

Jefferson, who was waived by Dallas in May, grabbed her 10th rebound with five seconds left and was surrounded by teammates after the buzzer, having become the 10th player in WNBA history with a triple-double. It was the 15th triple-double overall in the league, with four coming this season.

The Lynx scored 33 points in the first quarter and led 50-24 at halftime after going 8 of 16 behind the arc, while Dallas was just 8 for 30 overall.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points for Dallas (9-11). Marina Mabrey missed her first seven shots and finished 1 of 11 for three points.

MYSTICS 92, DREAM 74

WASHINGTON (AP) – Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and Washington made 15 3-pointers in a victory over Atlanta.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25).

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11). Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

