MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Moriah Jefferson had the first triple-double in franchise history with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-64 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Aerial Powers scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter for the Lynx, whose 26-point halftime lead was their largest in the last three seasons.

Jefferson, who was waived by Dallas in May, grabbed her 10th rebound with five seconds left and was surrounded by teammates after the buzzer, having become the 10th player in WNBA history with a triple-double. It was the 15th triple-double overall in the league, with four coming this season.

The Lynx scored 33 points in the first quarter and led 50-24 at halftime after going 8 of 16 behind the arc, while Dallas was just 8 for 30 overall.

Rachel Banham made Minnesota’s 12th 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining, setting a season high for the Lynx.

Damiris Dantas added 11 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10 for Minnesota (6-14), which has won three of its last four games. Fowles passed Cappie Pondexter for sixth in WNBA history with 2,447 made field goals.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points for Dallas (9-11). Marina Mabrey missed her first seven shots and finished 1 of 11 for three points.

