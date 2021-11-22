Jenkins carries New Mexico past Western New Mexico 88-63

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)KJ Jenkins had 20 points as New Mexico easily beat Western New Mexico 88-63 on Monday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points for New Mexico (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Allen-Tovar added 14 points and three blocks. Gethro Muscadin had 10 points.

Jordan Doss had 18 points for the Mustangs. Tony Avalos added 17 points. Andrew Leonard had 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com