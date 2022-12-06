NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Daniss Jenkins had 21 points in Iona’s 84-62 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night.

Jenkins added five assists and three steals for the Gaels (5-2). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points – 14 in the second half – and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph finished 8 of 13 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Billikens (7-3) were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson, who finished with 15 points. Yuri Collins added 14 points and four assists for Saint Louis. Jake Forrester also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.