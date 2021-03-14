Jets look to ride momentum vs. Canadiens

Coming off one of their biggest victories of the season, the Winnipeg Jets will look to continue the momentum when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The Jets trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs by a 2-1 score through the first 36 minutes of Saturday’s game, but Winnipeg then scored four unanswered goals to claim a 5-2 win. Mark Scheifele, Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry each had a goal and an assist, while Andrew Copp had two assists.

Saturday’s win capped off a 3-1-1 road trip for the Jets through Montreal and Toronto, which included a 2-0-1 mark against the division-leading Maple Leafs.

“We know that as a team we could play a little tighter, a little better, but I think it was definitely our best effort of the three games,” Lowry said.”I don’t know if we were necessarily looking to make a statement. We were just trying to finish the road trip on the right foot and I think we’re happy how the road trip went.”

The Jets’ one glaring lowlight of the road trip, however, came in the second of their two meetings with the Canadiens on March 6. Montreal rolled to a 7-1 rout in the team’s most lopsided win — and Winnipeg’s most lopsided defeat — of the season.

It was Montreal’s first win in four games (1-1-2) against the Jets this season. After Monday’s game, the two sides will play again in Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Since that 7-1 triumph, the Canadiens haven’t been able to follow up. The Canadiens have a 1-2-1 record through four games of their current six-game road trip, and are coming off consecutive losses to the Calgary Flames.

On Saturday, Calgary outshot Montreal 28-16 over the first two periods and scored the game’s first three goals in an eventual 3-1 result.

“There’s no excuse for the way we played in the first [period] and a good chunk of the second,” Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry said. “We should’ve been rested.We didn’t practice Friday and [had] no morning skate today, so there’s no excuse. They were coming hard and we were slow.”

Petry scored his 11th goal on Saturday, and through only 27 games of the 2020-21 season, Petry is already within two goals of his personal single-season high.The blue-liner leads all Montreal skaters with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists).

Besides Petry, the Canadiens didn’t give goaltender Carey Price any offensive support, or much help in the possession game. The Flames had an 11-2 edge on the Canadiens in takeaways on Saturday.

Price still saved 33 of 36 shots, and he is likely to start again on Monday to try to keep his hot streak going. Price is 3-1-1 with a .952 save percentage in his past five games.

Since backup Laurent Brossoit started Saturday’s game for Winnipeg, regular starter Connor Hellebuyck likely will return to action Monday. Hellebuyck has only a 3.01 goals-against average in four games against the Canadiens this season, due in large part to allowing four goals on 19 shots in that 7-1 defeat.

The Jets are 15-1-2 this season when scoring three or more goals in a game.

