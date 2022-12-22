EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday.

Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York’s loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets’ 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday.

Williams’ return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL’s best with him in the lineup.

The Jaguars will be without rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Walker has 3 1/2 sacks this season.

Jacksonville previously ruled out left tackle Cam Robinson, who tore the meniscus in his right knee against Dallas last Sunday. He’ll be replaced by Walker Little against the Jets.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi is also sidelined against his former team. Fatukasi, a sixth-round pick of New York in 2018, injured an ankle against the Cowboys.

Also inactive for the Jaguars are cornerback Montaric Brown, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and cornerback Gregory Junior.

Running back James Robinson is among the Jets’ inactives and won’t face his former team. Robinson was acquired from Jacksonville in October, but has been inactive three straight games as undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight established himself as a playmaker in New York’s backfield.

Quarterback Mike White is inactive with a rib injury, but the Jets promoted Chris Streveler from the practice squad – possibly to mix in some packages with starter Zach Wilson.

Also inactive for the Jets are: wide receivers Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, cornerback Brandin Echols and safety Lamarcus Joyner.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL