Jets raise ticket prices slightly, first increase since 2016

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets are raising their ticket prices an average of 3% in the team’s first increase since 2016.

The Jets, coming off a 4-13 campaign and an 11th straight season without a playoff appearance, kept ticket prices stagnant the last few years. But as the cost of everyday living has risen around the country, Jets fans will now have to also pay slightly more to watch their team play at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are hardly an outlier, though, as several teams have raised ticket prices the past few years, with an average increase across the league of 5%, per the NFL.

The current increase marks just the third for the Jets since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, but the overall average prices for tickets have since decreased.

The Jets reduced ticket prices in some locations in 2018, and next season’s prices will remain lower in several sections – such as the lower end zone, mezzanine, upper prime and sideline – than they were four years ago.

Season-ticket holders will continue to benefit most, including perks such as the team’s Jets Rewards loyalty program that allows fans to use credit points as payment for merchandise and concessions at the stadium.

Along with ticket increases, the cost of parking will go up for the first time since MetLife Stadium opened. Those who buy season parking, though, will pay 30% less than those who purchase for individual games.

